Macy's Basics Flash Sale: 40% to 60% off
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Basics Flash Sale
40% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25

Save on men's and women's basics from Hanes, Bali, Calvin Klein, Jockey, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Hanes Men's Platinum Classic Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack for $22.80 (low by $4).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Store Events Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register