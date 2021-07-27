Macy's Basics Flash Sale: 40% to 60% off

Save on men's and women's basics from Hanes, Bali, Calvin Klein, Jockey, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Hanes Men's Platinum Classic Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack for $22.80 (low by $4).
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on over 2,000 items, including apparel, accessories, and home items. Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Shipping adds $8.99, but orders $89 or more get free shipping with code "SHIIP89".
Save on toys, kitchen appliances, phone accessories, bedding, power tools, exercise gear, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
That's $31 off and half as much as you'd pay for a similar syle from 32 Degrees direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or pick up in store to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on over 200 Nike men's sportswear items, including accessories starting under $5, men's t-shirts from $19, men's shorts from $19, joggers from $33, hoodies from $41, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee).
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training 9" Shorts for $22.50 (most stores charge $30).
Sign In or Register