Macy's Backpacks Sale: 30% to 50% off

Get ready for back to school with backpacks starting at $24. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack in Mermaid for $23.99 (low by a buck).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Discounts on a variety styles from brands like The North Face, Marc Jacobs, Jansport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PUMA Evercat Equivalence 2.0 Backpack for $21.97 (low by $3).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
That's the lowest price we found today by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- two mesh water bottle pockets
- adjustable, padded straps
- can fit laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: TBB59404GL
That's a $34 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to four weeks.
- padded divider panel
- quick-release adjustable compression straps
Save on a range of men's apparel and shoes, including designer bands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Liquid Cotton Greenwich Polo Shirt for $29.99 ($50 off).
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
Save on over 60 items, with sandals from $30, card cases from $30, heels from $45, and handbags from $45. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Coach Small Wristlet in Polished Pebble Leather for $45 (low by $30).
