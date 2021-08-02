Macy's Back to School Sale: up to an extra 20% off
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Back to School Sale
up to an extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "BTS" to save up to 20% off clothing, accessories, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Extra 20% off kids', juniors', & young men's clothing, & home items.
  • Extra 15% off luggage & backpacks.
  • Extra 10% off furniture, mattresses & small appliances.
  • Some exclusions apply.
  • Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Code "BTS"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
