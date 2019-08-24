Personalize your DealNews Experience
Macy's takes 25% to 40% off select kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories as part of its Back-to-School Sale. Plus, select items get an extra 25% off via coupon code "PREVIEW". Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 75% off a selection of kids' clearance clothing, with prices starting at $1. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
The Children's Place continues to offer a selection of kids' T-shirts for $1.79 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of up to $9. Buy Now
Amazon discounts select kids' shoes and apparel as part of its Amazon Back To School Fashion Sale. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Girls' PFG Super Bonehead Dress in several colors (Bright Geranium Plaid pictured) for $16.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts the price to $13.58. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $17. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 65% off a selection of suitcases during its Luggage Closeout. Plus, take an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "PREVIEW". Shipping adds $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available on most items.) Discounted brands include Samsonite, Tommy Hilfiger, High Sierra, Delsey, and Victorinox Swiss Army. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
