Macy's Back to School Backpacks Sale: Up to 70% off

Shop a wide selection of backpacks. Select items get an additional discount when you apply coupon code "JULY". Shop Now at Macy's
- Eligible items are marked.
- Pictured is the Steve Madden Classic Dome Backpack w/ Removable Fanny-Pack for $44.19 after code ($31 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Discounts on a variety styles from brands like The North Face, Marc Jacobs, Jansport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PUMA Evercat Equivalence 2.0 Backpack for $21.97 (low by $3).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
Coupon code "SHOE10" saves an extra 10% for a total of $47 off list and a low by a buck. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- If you return it, the store will deduct a $6.50 restocking fee.
- zipper wet/dry compartment
- large main compartment
- 16" laptop sleeve
- external pockets
- 600D nylon
- Model: ZR3074.43
That's $61 below the list price. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Lunar Heather.
- main compartment measures 6" x 11" x 18.5"
- removeable accessory board w/ padded laptop sleeve
- fleece lined eyewear/media pocket
- made of water resistant nylon
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles and home good specials throughout the site. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices as marked.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop sandals from Roxy, REEF, Nautica, DKNY, Esprit, Tommy Hilfiger, London Fog, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chaise Flip-Flop Sandals for $17.40 (a low by $3).
Save on over 18,000 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Monroe II Upholstered Queen Bed for $269 ($230 off).
Sign In or Register