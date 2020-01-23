Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Accent Heart Lock & Key 18" Pendant Necklace
$20 $79
pickup at Macy's

That's $165 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply coupon code "FLASH" to get this deal.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
Features
  • 18" chain
  • sterling silver and 14k rose gold-plate setting
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
