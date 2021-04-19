Say "I do" to a $600 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Yellow Gold, White Gold, or Rose Gold in sizes 4 to 13
- Search "7600522" for the 2mm band for $280 ($420 savings).
-
Expires 4/21/2021
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more for women and men. Plus, get an extra 10% off these styles at in cart. Shop Now at Saks Off 5th
- Shipping adds $9.99, or get free shipping with orders of $99 or more via coupon code "SHIP99".
- Pictured is the Effy 14K White Gold, Blue Topaz & Diamond Pendant Necklace for $540 after the in-cart discount (73% off, $1,460 savings).
Save up to 92% on over 25 bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver with Yellow Plating for $28.89 ($150 off list).
Save on 1,000's of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured Macy's 1/2-TCW Diamond Teardrop Cluster Statement Ring in Sterling Silver for $224 (via "SHINE", $476 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
Save on blue diamond jewelry, including pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the Szul 1/5-carat Blue Diamond Butterfly Pendant for $142 ($457 off).
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more.
Update: Coupon code "SAVE" cuts an extra 20% off select shoes, yielding a starting price of $16.79. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Shop discounted T-shirts, hats, hoodies, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Legend Velocity Training T-Shirt for $10.93 (low by $21 if you spend over $25 for free shipping).
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $10.95. (Pickup may also be available.)
Save $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors/patterns (Gray Grid pictured); some are only available in limited sizes.
- Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
That's $35 less than Sperry charges today and a great price for this brand. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black or Cordovan.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register