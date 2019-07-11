New
Today only, Macy's offers its Macy's 1/6-tcw Diamond Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- I-J diamond color rating
- I3 diamond clarity rating
- 5/8" diameter
Details
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace
$6 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Shenzhen Xingchuan Trading Company Limited via Amazon offers the Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace for $9.99. Coupon code "8JXJE3UB" drops that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in letters A to Z
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Hamoery Jewelry via Amazon offers the Doitory Lava Rock Bead Bracelet in several colors (11-Lava Chakra-21001 pictured) with prices starting at $7.99. Coupon code "EHBQLY86" drops that starting prices to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $4 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 6.7"
- stretches to fit
- 8mm natural stone
Szul · 1 hr ago
1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Pendant
$739 $3,449
free shipping
Szul offers this 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Pendant for $739 with free shipping. That's $2,710 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 18" chain
- SI1-SI2 clarity
- I-J color
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Linomy Bohemian Style Beaded Earrings
$6 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Linomy via Amazon offers the Linomy Handmade Bohemian Style Beaded Earrings in several styles and colors (Green pictured) for $11.99. Coupon code "50UNHJ9H" cuts that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The Square Hoop Dangle style is $5.39 with the same coupon code above and the added 5% coupon on the page.
Features
- handmade
- lead and nickel free
- hypoallergenic
Amazon · 38 mins ago
HXZZ Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklace
from $33
free shipping
HXZZ via Amazon takes 45% off a selection of its HXZZ Sterling Silver Gemstone Pendant Necklaces (Oval Swiss Blue Topaz Natural Gemstone Pendant Necklace pictured) with prices starting at $32.99. (Discount applies at checkout). Plus, these orders bag free shipping. That's a savings of at least $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
SuperJeweler.com · 1 mo ago
SuperJeweler Shimmering Stars Diamond Heart Necklace
$15 $300
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
SuperJeweler offers the SuperJeweler Shimmering Stars Diamond Heart Necklace for $79.99. Coupon code "Dealnews65" cuts that to $14.97. With free shipping, that's $285 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 0.015 total carat weight
- H-I color
- I1-I2 clarity
- 18" chain
SuperJeweler.com · 1 mo ago
SuperJeweler Reclining Fiery Diamond Heart Necklace
$15 $200
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
SuperJeweler offers its SuperJeweler Reclining Fiery Diamond Heart Necklace for $29.99. Coupon code "Dealnews15" cuts that price to $14.97. With free shipping, that's $185 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 18" lace chain necklace
- I1-I2 clarity at 0.01 carat total diamond weight
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kemstone Silver-Plated Heart Link Bracelet
$13 $25
free shipping
Kemstone via Amazon offers its Kemstone Silver-Plated Heart Link Bracelet for $25. Apply coupon code "KJ190622" to cut that to $12.50. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- crystal accent heart charm
- adjustable length up to 7.87"
- charm measures 0.39" x 0.39"
- Model: 1740292000
Macy's · 7 mins ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Amazon · 5 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
