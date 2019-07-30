New
Macy's · 48 mins ago
MacyBed by Serta Premium 10" Plush Queen Mattress
$341 $789
$85 white glove delivery

Macy's offers its MacyBed by Serta Premium 10" Plush Queen Mattress for $379. Coupon code "HOME" cuts the price to $341.10. With $85 for scheduled white glove delivery, that's $448 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • This mattress is not compatible with adjustable beds.
Features
  • 532 coils
  • tight top
  • 2" zoned gel memory foam layer
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Mattresses Macy's Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register