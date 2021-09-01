Macho Man Randy Savage Be A Man Digital Album: $8.99
59 mins ago
Macho Man Randy Savage Be A Man Digital Album
$8.99 $9.49

That's the best deal we could find for this forgotten piece of musical history by a buck. Buy Now

  Posted by Alan.
  • Why does he love this deal? "It's always a good day to be reminded by a rapping "Macho Man" Randy Savage that Hulk Hogan is "a real big punk". But especially so around Labor Day, since – as Predator co-star, ex-NAVY Seal, and former Minnesota governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura tells it – the World Wrestling Federation (now Entertainment) locker room was close to unionizing around 1984, until The Hulkster stooged them out to Vince McMahon."
  • You can also upgrade to FLAC for $13.49, if you demand lossless quality in your novelty wrestling raps.
  • includes a musical tribute to the late great "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig
  Published 59 min ago
