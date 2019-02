Intel Core i7-7920HQ 3.1GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor

15.4" 2880x1800 LED Retina display

16GB RAM & 1TB SSD

AMD Radeon Pro 560 4GB video card

macOS Sierra

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the 4-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 3.1GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar bundled with the Thule Gauntlet 3.0 15" MacBook Pro Sleeve in Space Gray/Storm Green forwith. That's $200 under our November mention (which lacked the sleeve), a savings of $1,250, and the lowest price we've seen. This upgraded mid-2017 model features: