Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor

12" 2304x1440 IPS Retina display

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

macOS

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Apple MacBook Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 1.3GHz 12" Retina Laptop in Gold or Rose Gold forwith. That's $300 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $300 today. This mid-2017 model features: