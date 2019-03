Intel Core m3-7Y32 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor

12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display

8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.1 Type-C

macOS Sierra

Best Buy offers the mid-2017 2-lb. Apple MacBook Intel Kaby Lake Core m3 1.2GHz 12" Retina Laptop bundled with an Apple Music 3-Month Subscription in Silver or Space Gray forwithfor Prime members. That beats our October mention (which was this price, but lacked the Apple Music subscription) and is the best price we've seen for this laptop. (It's $329 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere today.) Deal ends today. Features include: