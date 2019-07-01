New
MVMT offers its MVMT Women's Lola Sunglasses in Silver/Grey or Silver/Purple for $56.25 with free shipping. That's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Cat-eye shaped frames
Amazon · 6 days ago
Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses
$13 $25
free shipping
FelizaFlora via Amazon offers the Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses in Ivory Green Mirror for $25. Coupon code "9QZZFTIK" brings that down to $12.50. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mirrored lens
- 100% natural Bamboo wood
- Model: SKD158
Amazon · 1 day ago
Wongkuo Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wongkuo via Amazon offers its Wongkuo Unisex Polarized Sports Sunglasses in Black-red or Black-yellow for $19.99. Coupon code "40SLATSP" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV400 protection
- polycarbonate frames
- includes 5 interchangeable lenses
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Bircen Unisex Polarized Sunglasses
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Bircen via Amazon offers its Bircen Unisex Polarized Sunglasses in several colors (Gunmetal Frame Black Lens pictured) for $23.99. Coupon code "KVF8G7OV" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 56mm lens width
- UV400
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers its Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame/Grey Lens pictured) for $24.97. Clip the 60% off coupon on the page to cut the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UVA / UVB / UVC protection
- anti-reflective lenses
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 3 wks ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses
$60 $188
free shipping
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
Eyedictive · 43 mins ago
Tony Hawk Men's Classic Aviator Sunglasses
$17 $120
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Eyedictive offers the Tony Hawk Men's Classic Aviator Sunglasses in Gunmetal/Smoke Grey for $27. Coupon code "DEALNEWS10" cuts the price to $17. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $86. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- frames allow for prescription customization
- includes storage case
- Model: TH2001-2
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
3 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro Recall (Mid-2015 models)
Get a free battery replacement
Apple has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 mid-2015 Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" Retina Laptops due to a battery issue that can result in overheating and pose a fire safety risk. Most units were sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and you can check if your model is affected here by using its serial number. Affected customers can have their MacBook's battery replaced for free at an Apple Repair Center. (Service may take 1-2 weeks.) Click here for more information.
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$12 $35
free shipping
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "MDMCUY24" cuts that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's $23 off, $11 under our mention from May, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
