16 mins ago
$63 $70
free shipping
MVMT Watches offers its MVMT Unisex Hyde Sunglasses in several colors (Grey Tortoise/Blue pictured) for $63 with free shipping. That's $7 less than buying via another storefront. Buy Now
Published 16 min ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses
$6 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers the Luomon Men's Polarized Wrap-Around Sunglasses in Brown for $15.99. Coupon code "LM8179Prime" drops the price to $6.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- scratch-resistant, anti-reflective polycarbonate lenses
- aluminum/magnesium alloy frame
- adjustable silicone nose pads
- 100% UV protection coating
- spring-assisted hinges
- Model: 170306LM8179-BB
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Skadino Polarized Mirror Wood Sunglasses
$13 $25
free shipping
Skadino via Amazon offers its Skadino Polarized Mirror Wood Sunglasses in several colors (Green Mirror pictured) for $25. Coupon code "9LDRHAC4" cuts that to $12.50. With free shipping, that's 13 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100% natural Bamboo wood temples
- UV400 lenses
- Model: SKD232
Amazon · 1 day ago
Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses
$13 $25
free shipping
FelizaFlora via Amazon offers the Skadino Clubmaster Unisex Polarized Wood Sunglasses in Ivory Green Mirror for $25. Coupon code "9QZZFTIK" brings that down to $12.50. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mirrored lens
- 100% natural Bamboo wood
- Model: SKD158
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Luomon via Amazon offers its Luomon Men's Polarized Shield Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame/Grey Lens pictured) for $24.97. Clip the 60% off coupon on the page to cut the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UVA / UVB / UVC protection
- anti-reflective lenses
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 2 wks ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Costa Del Mar Sunglasses at Jomashop
Up to 62% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Costa Del Mar sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Shop Now
eBay · 6 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses
$60 $188
free shipping
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
1 mo ago
First Greener Menstrual Cup
free
$15 shipping
That's $50 off and a great deal for such an item
First Greener offers its First Greener Premium Menstrual Cup for free plus $14.74 for shipping. (Shipping price may vary slightly depending on location.) That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Even including shipping price, this is a great offer. It's available in small or large sizes.
2 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 35 mins ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with yesterday's expired mention and less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Tips
- Buy three or more and they drop to $5.99 each
Features
- 7.5" closed
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Topbook Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer
$10 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
iZerich via Amazon offers the Topbooc Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer in Black or Grey for $24.58. Coupon code "NWB4547O" cuts that to $9.83. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-zipper design
- several loops, pockets, and divided compartment
- measures about 10" x 7" x 3"
