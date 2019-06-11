New
JCPenney · 21 mins ago
$12 $75
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the MSX By Michael Strahan Men's Midweight Polar Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $11.99. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $63 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Columbia · 3 days ago
Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket
$40 $100
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Watertight Trek Jacket in several colors (Azul/Navy pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "19JUNE60" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $60 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to XL
Amazon · 3 mos ago
YXP Men's Double Layer Waterproof Jacket
$42
free shipping
That's a savings of $22
YXP via Amazon offers its YXP Men's Double Layer Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $63.98. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and apply the coupon code "QDFJORO9" to cut the price to $41.59. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Its available in select sizes from S to XL.
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 13 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
