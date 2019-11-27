Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
MSI X570-A PRO AM4 ATX Motherboard (X570APRO)
$130 $160
free shipping

That's a savings of $30 off list for this enthusiast-class AM4 motherboard. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Supports most 2nd- and 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen processors out of the box.
  • Processor and memory overclocking enabled.
  • AMD StoreMI Technology.
Features
  • 6 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s Connectors
  • M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 and M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6.0 Gb/s slots
  • 2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1 slots
  • 2 x USB 2.0 type-A
  • 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 type-A ports
  • 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 type-A port and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 type-C port
  • Model: X570APRO
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Motherboards Walmart MSI
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register