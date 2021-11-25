It's $20 off list and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Newegg
- mechanical switches
- per-key RGB lighting
- steady gaming base
That's the best we've seen at $10 under our September mention, and a current low by $5. It's also Amazon's best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
- hot swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches
- per key RGB lighting
- 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor
- dedicated volume scroll wheel
- multimedia keys
- magnetic palm rest
- Model: 822-W1-15US-KR
Save 50% via coupon code "CY8EBOA3". That's $3 less than our mention from August. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Thousandshores via Amazon.
- 280mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- compatible with Windows and Mac
- plug and play USB receiver
- 2.4G wireless connection
- low profile keys
- Model: GKA33S
Save on mice, keyboards, headsets, webcams, microphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $35 ($25 low).
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "60E8NYEK" for a low by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gtracing Direct via Amazon.
- 5 changing speeds
- 5 brightness levels
- 17 lighting modes
- blue key switches
- Type-C cable
- 61 keys
- Model: GT882
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
Apply coupon code "BFFRDY98" to get it for $5 less than Amazon charges. (Most stores charge $38 or more.) Buy Now at Newegg
- includes adapter
- transfer speeds up to 120MB/s
- Model: SDSQUA4-256G-GN6MA
Save on everything from hand and power tools, chargers, computer accessories, auto accessories, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $28.99 (low by $31).
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" thin bezel HD IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B10MW-014
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
After the rebate, that's the lowest price we could find by $290. Buy Now at Newegg
- Redeem this $100 mail-in rebate to yield a final total of $999.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 1.9GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Model: Pulse GL66 11UDK-076
