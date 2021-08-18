MSI Summer Deals at Newegg: Up to 25% off

New
Newegg · 35 mins ago
up to 25% off
free shipping
Save on laptops, monitors, motherboards, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Pictured is the MSI Optix 30" Ultrawide 1080p 200Hz Gaming Monitor for $289.99 via code "87WK4BTSA56" (low by $10).
Details
Comments
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Target · 4 days ago
Apple Deals at Target
up to 25% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of Apple products including watches, iPads, and AirPods. Shop Now at Target
Tips
- Plus, RedCard holders get an extra 5% off. (See the related offer below.)
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Nike SE GPS Smartwatch for $237.50 after RedCard discount ($13 low).
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Best Buy Student Deals (for everyone)
save on laptops, tablets, and more
free shipping w/ $35
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, iPads, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- Students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is sign up.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $4, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping.
Staples · 23 hrs ago
Hard Drives & Data Storage Sale at Staples
up to 64% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on internal and external hard drives as well as USB flash drives. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Verbatim PinStripe 256GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $38.99 (low by $9)
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Back-to-School Laptop Shopping Event at Best Buy
up to $300 off
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
