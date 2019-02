clock speeds up to 1,380MHz

8,000MHz effective memory clock

DirectX12 and OpenGL 4.5 compatibility

2 HDMI outputs, 2 DisplayPort outputs, 1 DVI output

B&H Photo Video offers the MSI Gaming Radeon RX 580 Armor MK2 8GB Video Card for $214. This $15 mail-in rebate cuts that to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $29 less on Cyber Monday. Features include: