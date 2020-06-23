It's $250 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: MODERN 15 A10RAS-255
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
That's $360 off and easily the best price we've seen; we listed it a month ago for $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Save on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, laptops, video games, TVs, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Spruce up your outdoor space with new tile. Buy Now at Home Depot
- slip and stain resistant for pools, patios, and driveways
- Model: LHDPAVNPORANT16
That's a low by around $29. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- Glazed textured finish
- Case weight is 61.6 lb.
- The tile has a rectified edge and is constructed from durable porcelain material
That's a buck off and the lowest price we could find for this neutral porcelain tile. Buy Now at Home Depot
- slip- and stain-resistant
- indoor and outdoor use
- Model: LHDPAVNONTGRE16
Sign In or Register