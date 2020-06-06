That's the best price we could find by $522. Buy Now at Newegg
- The rebate is linked here.
- Intel Coffee Lake i7-9750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 32GB RAM & 1GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GPU
Expires in 14 hr
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's a low by $50 and the best deal we could find; most stores charge $1,099. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- 9th gen. Intel Core i7-9750H Coffee Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GL639SDKB
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Mama needs a new laptop! Maybe dad and the kids too! Maybe you need something that doubles as tablet; Lenovo has a great selection of 2-in-1's. Perhaps you need something with powerful graphics, try the Legion gaming models. Whatever your need, Lenovo has you covered. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Use Code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this discount.
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
That's $120 off and the best price we've seen for any Klipsch center channel speaker in nearly 10 years. Buy Now at Newegg
- 0.75" hyperbolic aluminum-dome tweeter
- dual 4.5" woofers w/ ribbed elliptical surround
- 65Hz to 20kHz frequency response
It's $55 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- Foldable
- Lightweight
- 3-button inline remote
- Mic
