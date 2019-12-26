Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg
MSI GL73 Coffee Lake i5 Quad 17.3" Gaming Laptop
$499 after rebate $599
free shipping

That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i5-9300H 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 9RCX-030
