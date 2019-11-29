Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
MSI GF75 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$900 $1,500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by antonline via eBay
Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB HD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
