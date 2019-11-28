Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
MSI GF63 Thin Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 256GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$699 $999
free shipping

That's $300 off and the best price we could find. It's an excellent price considering most sellers charge more for similar MSI laptops with slower CPUs and lack both SSD & HDD features. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 9th gen Coffee Lake Core i7-9750U 6-core processor
  • 2.6GHz
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB NVMe SSD + 1 TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR5)
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 42 min ago
