MSI GF63 Coffee Lake i5 Quad 2.3GHz 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1650 4GB GPU
$683 w/ $102 in Rakuten points
free shipping

AntOnline via Rakuten offers the MSI GF63 Coffee Lake i5 Quad 2.3GHz 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Black for $683.39. Plus, you'll bag $102.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of about $102 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GF63030
