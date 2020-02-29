Open Offer in New Tab
MSI GE63 Raider Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2070 8GB GPU
$1,278 $1,999
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by at least $647 outside of other ANTOnline storefronts. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by ANTOnline via Google Shopping.
  • Apply coupon code "HCELEG" to get this discount.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 3ms 144hz display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: GE63RGB600
Details
Comments
  • Code "HCELEG"
  • Expires 2/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
