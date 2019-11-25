Open Offer in New Tab
MSI Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,400 $1,900
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 32GB RAM
  • 512GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 Ti 6GB GPU
  • Model: GS65 STEALTH-478
Marcuscarso
2060 ti??? ti??? it exists? never heard of
38 min ago