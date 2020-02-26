Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
MSI 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i7 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,020 $1,599
free shipping

That's the best price we could find today by $180. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 32GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10
  • Model: GL659SDK026
