ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
MSC Cruises Labor Day Sale
from $409 per person

MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a selection of 7-Night Caribbean Cruises, with prices starting from $409 per person, during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, book Balcony Staterooms at OceanView Cabin prices, and stay at MSC Cruises all-new private island in the Bahamas. Ships include the MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, and MSC Meraviglia. Some exclusions may apply. Book this travel deal by September 6 for select cruises through January, 2020. Buy Now

  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 9/6/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
