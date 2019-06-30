New
ShermansTravel · 36 mins ago
from $299 per person
MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel discounts select 7-night Caribbean cruises during its 4th of July Sale, with prices starting from $299 per person. That yields low starting prices for MSC cruises in general. Book this travel deal by June 30 for select cruises throughout 2019, 2020, and 2021. Buy Now
Tips
- Click through to the second page to see the lowest starting price of $299.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Details
Expires 6/30/2019
Published 36 min ago
Related Offers
ShermansCruise · 4 days ago
Last Minute Norwegian 7-Night Alaska Cruise
from $698 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $698. That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a week long Alaska cruise in the last year. (It's also $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price for a comparable cruise next month by $300.) Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
Tips
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the July 8 sailing date.
- This one-way cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs on July 8 from Seward, AK, with debarkation in Vancouver, Canada.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansCruise · 2 wks ago
Carnival 5-Night Caribbean Cruise
from $618 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 5-night Caribbean cruise for two, with prices starting from $618. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
Tips
- On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the September 30 sailing date.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Elation departs on September 30 from Port Canaveral, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Dunhill Travel · 3 days ago
Norwegian 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise
from $798 for 2 w/ $25 Onboard Credit
Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-night Western Caribbean cruise for two, with prices starting from $798. Plus, you'll receive $25 in onboard credit. That's $200 below our mention from two weeks ago and $220 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise this fall. Book this travel deal by June 24. Buy Now
Tips
- Click "Show me more departure dates" at the bottom of the landing page; it's the 11th offer listed.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway departs on September 29 from Miami, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Dunhill Travel · 2 days ago
Norwegian 4-Night Bahamas Cruise
from $598 for 2 + $10 Onboard Credit
Direct Line Cruises via Dunhill Travel offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 4-night Bahamas cruise for two, with prices starting from $598. Plus, you'll bag $10 in onboard credit. Thanks to the credit, that's $70 under the lowest price we could find for an identical cruise in August. Book this travel deal by July 1. Buy Now
Tips
- On the Direct Line Cruises landing page, click "Book Now" next to the August 19 sailing date.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs on August 19 from Miami, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansTravel · 27 mins ago
Last Minute Hotel Stays in Florida
from $69 per night
Travelocity via ShermansTravel takes up to 20% off select hotel stays in Florida, with prices starting from $69 per night. (We found this rate for a 2-night stay at Beachcomber Resort & Villas on July 24.) Discounted properties include B Ocean Resort, Washington Park Hotel, and Southernmost Beach Resort. Book this travel deal by June 30 for stays through August 1. Buy Now
ShermansTravel · 4 days ago
Avoya Travel Royal Caribbean Weeklong Cruises Sale
from $419 per person
Avoya Travel via ShermansTravel discounts a range of Caribbean cruises, with prices starting from $419 per person. Save on 7- to 15-night cruises departing from Miami, FL, Galveston, TX, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and more. Book this travel deal by June 30 for select cruises through December 31. Buy Now
Tips
- Select sailings qualify for up to $350 onboard credit, BOGO 50% fares, and free specialty dining experiences.
- Additional taxes and fees apply.
ShermansTravel · 4 days ago
6-Night Spain Flight, Hotel, and Car Vacation
from $1,757 for 2
Great Value Vacations via ShermansTravel offers a 6-Night Spain Flight, Hotel, and Car Vacation for two, with prices starting from $1,756.56. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable Spanish vacation by at least $123. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from October 31 through February 28, 2020. Buy Now
Tips
- We found this price departing from New York, NY (JFK) with arrival in Madrid, Spain (MAD) on February 4, 2020.
Features
- roundtrip international airfare
- manual car rental
- hotel stays in Madrid, Salamanca, and Toledo
- half-day Madrid city tour
- daily buffet breakfast
