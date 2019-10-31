New
ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
MSC Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise w/ Balcony in March 2020
from $338 for 2 $418

That's cheaper than most 3-night Bahamas cruises we've seen with interior cabins and a low for this March sailing with a balcony cabin by $80. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the March 10, 2020, sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the MSC Divina departs on March 10, 2020, from Miami, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by October 31.
