That's tied with lowest price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in over four years. (It's the best deal for this sailing by $60.) Buy Now
As seen on Travelzoo, Norwegian Cruise Line offers a 2-Week South America Cruise for two, with prices starting from $1,098. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise this winter by $300. Book this travel deal by September 30. Buy Now
Most fall sailings of similar transatlantic cruises cost $2,248 or more elsewhere. (It's a $60 low for this cruise.) Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Mexican Riviera Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $438. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable cruise in February by $20. Book this travel deal by September 30. Buy Now
That's $80 under our mention from four days ago (although that was for a slightly earlier November sailing) and the best deal we could find now for any sailing in November by $100. Buy Now
MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a selection of 7-Night Caribbean Cruises, with prices starting from $409 per person, during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, book Balcony Staterooms at OceanView Cabin prices, and stay at MSC Cruises all-new private island in the Bahamas. Ships include the MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, and MSC Meraviglia. Some exclusions may apply. Book this travel deal by September 6 for select cruises through January, 2020. Buy Now
