ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
MSC Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise in January '20
from $198 for 2

That's the best price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in nearly five years. Buy Now at ShermansCruise

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the January 28, 2020 sailing date.
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the MSC Divina departs from Miami, FL on January 28.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Expires 10/31/2019
