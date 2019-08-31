New
ShermansCruise · 1 hr ago
MSC Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise in December
from $278 for 2 $338

Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers an MSC Cruises 3-Night Bahamas Cruise for two, with prices starting from $278. That's the best deal we could find today by $60 and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for any 3-night Bahamas cruise in over four years. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now

  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the December 17 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the MSC Divina departs on December 17 from Miami, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
