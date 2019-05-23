MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a 7-Night Caribbean Cruise for two with prices starting from $816. (It's the third offer on the landing page.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Book this travel deal by May 31. Shop Now
Tips
  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the MSC Armonia departs from Miami, FL on September 23.
  • Additional taxes and fees apply.