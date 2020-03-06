Open Offer in New Tab
Michael Kors · 30 mins ago
MICHAEL Michael Kors Bedford Legacy Large Tote Bag
$161 $358
free shipping

  • KorsVIP members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • Available in Brandy
  • 100% pebbled genuine leather exterior
  • 100% polyester lining
  • back zip pocket, 2 back slip pockets, 2 front slip pockets, 4 front card slots
