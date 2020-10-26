New
MFi Certified Magnetic Vehicle ChargeDock for iPhone
$15 $18
free shipping

Coupon code "7052820-AFS" makes it the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • ROK 3 suction mount & adhesive miniBall mount
  • case and Qi-wireless-charging-compatible
  • compatible with iPhone 5 or newer
  • Code "7052820-AFS"
  • Expires 10/26/2020
