Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 37 mins ago
MFH Tactical Tomahawk
$16 $45
free shipping

That's $29 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 16" long
  • ABS grip
  • nylon cover
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors That Daily Deal
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Gaaldornick
It's like 50 cents cheaper than other places online. Pretty underwhelming.
21 min ago