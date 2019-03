Acwholesaler via eBay offers the MESR-100 ESR Capacitance Ohm Meter forwith. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. It features a measuring range from 0.001 to 100.0R and uses true 100KHz sine wave to measure the ESR value. It requires two AA batteries (not included).Note: This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.