Walmart · 57 mins ago
MD Sports 9-Ft. Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$310 $500
pickup at Walmart

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $140.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 freight delivery charge.
  • LED electronic scorer with sound effects
  • built-in ball return
  • includes 4 skee balls
  • Model: ARC108_147M
