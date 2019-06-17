New
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "YXTVUBTT" drops the price to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 16-30mm
- impact & wear resistance
- HSS high speed steel
- Model: MOHOOYceKnGH4x*1
AlphabetDeal · 2 wks ago
Rainfall Showerhead
$17 $20
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Rainfall Showerhead for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with polished finish
- silicone nozzle
- 100 nozzles for full-body coverage
- adjustable
- Model: 9023-0001
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
Genteele via Amazon offers its Genteele 17" x 24" Memory Foam Bath Mat in Gray for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- non-slip backing
- microfiber exterior
- polyurethane memory foam filling
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Northern Tool · 1 mo ago
Northern Tool Clearance Event
Up to 70% off
Northern Tools takes up to 70% off its clearance items. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start at $5.99. (Select items receive free shipping.) Shop Now
Crate & Barrel · 2 wks ago
Crate & Barrel Big Summer Clearance Event
Up to 60% off
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
1 wk ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 31 mins ago
Monoprice Wireless Smart Leak/Flood Sensor
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wireless Smart Water Leak/Flood Sensor for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's $7 under our April mention, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- mobile monitoring and notifications
- probe with a 3.8-foot reach
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
eBay · 1 day ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
