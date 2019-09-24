Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that is a savings of at least $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on Moen, 3M, First Alert, Kidde, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $33 under what Home Depot charges for this kit. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago.
Update: It now includes $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
The lowest price we could find by $13 outside of other Virtual Exchanges storefronts. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
