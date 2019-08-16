- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the MLCS Can-Do Clamp for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 35% off a selection of grills and smokers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Renuzit Snuggle Scented Oil Refill for Plugin Air Fresheners 5-Pack in Linen Escape for $9.97. Complete this mail-in rebate to make it free. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best deal we could find by $10. Shop Now
Amazon takes $15 off household item orders of $50 or more. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $111.99. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swagman Deluxe Bar Adapter for $26.71 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33RFWIOZ" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from July, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
