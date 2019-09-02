Personalize your DealNews Experience
Nordstrom offers the MAC Cosmetics Up Close and Personal Mini Lip Set in Nude for $15 with free shipping. That's a savings of $21 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Innolv via Amazon offers its Innolv Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit for $24.99. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "KD8EB8J5" to drop that to $11.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Fit & Fresh offers its Fit & Fresh Makeup and Toiletries Bag for $15.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSMAKEUP40" cuts that price to $9.60. With $4.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Nordstrom offers the Nike Men's Pro Tights in several styles (Athletic Black pictured) for $17.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
