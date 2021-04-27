New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
MAC Cosmetics Matte About Lips Lipstick 2-Piece Set
$19 $23
free shipping w/ $25

Coupon code "FRIEND" drops the price – it's half what you'd pay elsewhere for this quantity, meaning you're basically getting the second stick free. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • In Mehr/Diva.
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
