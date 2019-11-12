New
Macy's · 43 mins ago
MAC 3-Piece Signature Stars Lipstick Set
$19 $23
pickup at Macy's

It's $36 off list and a great price for three full-size MAC lipsticks. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Use coupon code "FRIEND" to get this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • three full-size lipsticks: Diva, See Sheer, Relentlessly Red
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Makeup Macy's MAC Cosmetics
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register