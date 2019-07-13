That Daily Deal offers the M48 Tactical Tomahawk Axe for $22.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- 15" long
- 8" anodized AUS-6 stainless steel blade
- fiberglass reinforced nylon handle
- nylon belt sheathe with snap button closure
ECmallUS via Amazon offers the Meterk Carbon Steel Alloy Wire Stripper and Crimping Tool Set for $29.97. Coupon code "MEEPWA8M" drops that to $14.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.97 before coupon, $13.98 after. Buy Now
- comes with a screwdriver & storage bag
- Model: JX-D4301
Amazon offers the General Tools Leather Hole Punch Tool for $6.81 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for a nearly a buck less last September. Buy Now
- punch sizes from 5/64" to 3/16"
- Model: 72
Gervus via Amazon offers the Meterk 11-in-1 Multitool Screwdriver for $13.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "UZRE4WVR" to drop that to $8.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $8 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt Impact Ready Shears Attachment for $44.63 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 360 degree swivel head
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact driver and drills
- Model: DWASHRIR
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- includes eight sockets & two 1/4" adapters
- Model: DW22838
Amazon offers Prime members the Crescent 20-Piece X6 Pass-Thru Ratchet and Socket Set for $20.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the lowest price we could find by $4 today, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
- includes standard and metric sockets that work with six different types of fasteners
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
- available in XXL for an extra $1.89
- available in 3XL for an extra $2.49
- available in sizes S to XL
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- six packs of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
- 30 wipes per pack (360 wipes altogether)
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Pitaya-M via Amazon offers its Pitaya Percussion Massage Gun for $159.99. Coupon code "I2QABTL2" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 adjustable speeds
- 4 massage head attachments
- includes charger and case
