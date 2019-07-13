New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
M48 Tactical Tomahawk Axe
$22 $63
free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the M48 Tactical Tomahawk Axe for $22.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now

Features
  • 15" long
  • 8" anodized AUS-6 stainless steel blade
  • fiberglass reinforced nylon handle
  • nylon belt sheathe with snap button closure
