ECmallUS via Amazon offers the Meterk Carbon Steel Alloy Wire Stripper and Crimping Tool Set for $29.97. Coupon code "MEEPWA8M" drops that to $14.98. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find.



Update: The price has dropped to $27.97 before coupon, $13.98 after. Buy Now