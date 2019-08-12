- Create an Account or Login
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $28.49 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less a month ago. Buy Now
Wapag via Amazon offers its Wapag 2" Carabiner Clip Keyring 7-Pack for $7.88. Coupon code "ZAWV36L9" drops the price to $4.73. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Monicater-us via Amazon offers the Lixada Telescopic Fishing Rod in Blue or Black with prices starting at $15.99. Coupon code "QQY10096" drops that starting price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Shop Now
Michael Josh via Amazon offers the Michael Josh 10-Piece Aluminum Carabiner Clip Set for $6.96. Coupon code "MXI82FA4" drops that to $4.87. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 off and the lowest price we can find. Buy Now
Wnnideo Overland via Amazon offers the Wnnideo 10x8-Foot Instant Family Automatic Pop-Up Tent in several colors (Green pictured) for $79. Coupon code "20UUWYSU" drops that to $63.20. With free shipping, that's $16 off, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $8 less in July. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swiss+Tech BodyGard Emergency Tool for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gerber Shard Keychain Tool in Silver for $5.41 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $5.31. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the CamelBak Kickbak 20-oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler for $6.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Tdbest via Amazon offers its Tdbest Cut-Resistant Gloves 2-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "N22O473K" drops that to $5.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Hiking Pants in several colors (Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "AZT8ICPT" drops that to $11.52. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
