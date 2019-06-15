New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$28 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $27.99 with free shipping. That's $41 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more 7-Packs to drop the price to $25.99 each.
- Be sure to drink plenty of water.
Features
- USA-made meals
- 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
- side items
- plastic spoon
- flameless ration heater
Details
Comments
Expires 6/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad w/ Pillow
$22 $34
free shipping
FreelanDirect via Amazon offers its FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad with Attached Pillow in Light Blue for $33.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "IWP5IV92" to deflate that price to $22.09. With free shipping, that's $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Teal for $23.39 after the above code and the 5% off clip coupon
Features
- patch kit
- carry bag
- measures 76'' x 24.8" x 1.5" fully inflated
Amazon · 1 wk ago
CoolPlus Camping Hatchet
$19 $35
free shipping
FengCC via Amazon offers its CoolPlus Camping Hatchet for $34.99. Coupon code "G7AHYS9L" drops the price to $19.24. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 440 stainless steel
- rose wood handle
- includes black nylon sheath
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Runcl 5-in-1 Fishing Pliers
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Runcl via Amazon offers the Runcl 5-in-1 Fishing Pliers in Red/Black for $15.99. Coupon code "48ZIMR9I" drops the price to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- braid cutter
- hook remover
- split-ring pliers
- carry pouch
- lanyard
TomTop · 1 wk ago
10x42 Low-Light Telescope
$11 $24
free shipping
TomTop offers the 10x42 Low-Light Telescope for $11.29 with free shipping. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- 12x magnification
- 50mm objective lens diameter
- BAK4 prisms
- multi-coated optics
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Big Brand Fishing Products at Amazon
25% off
free shipping
Amazon cuts 25% off a selection of big brand fishing items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include Abu Garcia, Penn, UglyStik, and more
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Eccotemp L10 Portable Tankless Water Heater
$175
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $22
Update: The price has increased at Walmart; however, Amazon and Home Depot still offer it for the same price. Note that Amazon is currently on backorder.
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter
$30 $36
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter in Original for $29.95. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge at least $40. Buy Now
Features
- Holds 80 shots of salt
- pop-up sight indicator
- accurate within three feet
- Model: BS62-Y
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 7 hrs ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $80
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 18 hrs ago
Unisex Sun Hat
$6 $29
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex Sun Hat for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 14. Buy Now
Tips
- Order 2 or more for $5.99 each.
Features
- ships in a random neutral color
- one size fits most
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Name Brand Sunglasses
8 for $15 $160
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list, tied with our May mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack.
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 4 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
