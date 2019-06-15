New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack
$28 $69
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this M.R.E. (Meals Ready to Eat) 7-Pack for $27.99 with free shipping. That's $41 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • Order 2 or more 7-Packs to drop the price to $25.99 each.
  • Be sure to drink plenty of water.
Features
  • USA-made meals
  • 8-oz. entrees chosen at random
  • side items
  • plastic spoon
  • flameless ration heater
  • Expires 6/15/2019
